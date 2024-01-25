Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, and more WWE stars react to Triple H's motivational message ahead of Royal Rumble 2024

Triple H has delivered a motivational message to everyone involved in WWE as the company gets ready for Royal Rumble 2024 this weekend. Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, and more WWE stars have reacted to the post on social media today.

Earlier this week, WWE reached a historic deal with Netflix to bring RAW to the streaming service in 2025. The deal is 10 years in length and is worth more than five billion dollars. The promotion's product is incredibly hot at the moment, and it has made for an exciting road to WrestleMania 40 so far.

The King of Kings took to social media today to deliver a motivational message to everyone involved in the promotion. He noted that it had been a wild week so far and they were only halfway through it.

Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, Bronson Reed, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, and many more stars liked the post. Most fans decided to pitch Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40 in the comments section, as seen in the image below.

Bill Apter comments on WWE RAW moving to Netflix next year

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has outlined some of the issues fans might have with RAW moving to Netflix in January 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter noted that he subscribes to Netflix and Peacock through his Comcast cable service. He added that there are tons of people who have cable systems that do not give the option to sign up for Netflix. He also stated that Netflix has become an expensive service to pay for every month.

"The negative part is I get my Netflix through Comcast, it's part of my subscription. I get my Peacock through Comcast. There are people who have cable systems that don't get Netflix, they don't get Peacock, so they have to get these. Now both of them, especially Netflix, can be expensive," Apter said. [21:25 onward]

Alexa Bliss has not appeared since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. It will be interesting to see if Bliss or any other absent superstar returns during the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

What are your thoughts on the promotion's deal with Netflix? Are you already subscribed to the service, or will you have to sign up to watch WWE RAW next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

