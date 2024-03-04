Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and others react to WWE Superstar's adorable personal update

A WWE Superstar recently shared an adorable personal update on social media. The name in question is Baron Corbin.

The 39-year-old won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Bron Breakker on the February 13 edition of the former black-and-gold brand, as they defeated Tony D'Angelo and Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo. The Wolf Dogs will defend their titles against Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of Chase U at NXT Roadblock on March 5.

Baron Corbin recently took to Instagram to reveal the newest addition to his family. The former King of The Ring winner shared a reel featuring his new pet, 'Little Vino':

"New addition to the fam! Little Vino the Swiss mountain dog!" wrote Baron Corbin.

The Instagram post caught the eye of various WWE Superstars. Nia Jax and Fallon Henely commented on Corbin's update. Several others, including Alexa Bliss, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Natalya, and Cathy Kelley reacted to the post by dropping a 'like'.

Baron Corbin opens up about his match against WWE Hall of Famer

Baron Corbin faced WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 in the veteran performer's retirement match. He defeated the Olympic Gold Medalist on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Corbin shared his thoughts on the match. He claimed that he would have respected Angle even if he had declined to lose the fight:

"To get the win, like, I thought for sure, going into that I was like, man, we're gonna send Kurt out on a high horse hand raised, me laying flat on my back. I was like, that's gonna be awesome. And then they're like, 'Hey, man, you're going over,' and I was like, huh? Can you say that one more time? And like, for Kurt to do that, like he could have said no. I would have respected Kurt, for that would have made sense," Corbin said.

Corbin added:

"It would have been, you know, I would not have been any bit upset for that. Like I'm working Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. A guy who was in the Hall of Fame, a guy who has a gold medal, a guy who has been in the ring with every superstar you can imagine, from Taker to Brock to me, just the list goes on and on and on. And I'm having a singles match at WrestleMania with this person."

Baron Corbin has finally managed to win a WWE title since 2017, when he was the United States Champion. With Bron Breakker's move to SmackDown, it might be the right moment for the Stamford-based company to reintroduce Corbin on the main roster.

