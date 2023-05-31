Alexa Bliss reacts to heartwarming message from former WWE Superstar following pregnancy announcement

Alexa Bliss has reacted to a heartwarming message from a former WWE Superstar following the announcement of her pregnancy.

Bliss has been on hiatus from the promotion since losing to Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Many fans were hoping to see Alexa reunite with Bray Wyatt shortly, but those plans will not be coming to fruition for a great reason.

Alexa Bliss announced earlier today on her Instagram that she and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, are expecting a baby. Bliss and Cabrera have been married for a little over a year, and Bliss admitted in her post that the couple was not prepared for the pregnancy.

Following the announcement, former superstar Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) sent out a heartwarming message and said that he was extremely happy for Alexa Bliss.

"Extremely happy for @AlexaBliss_WWE ❤️❤️❤️❤️," tweeted Matthew Rehwoldt.

Alexa thanked Rehwold for the kind words, and will likely be sending out a bunch of thank you messages today following the big news.

Alexa Bliss celebrates milestone in WWE

Alexa Bliss recently reached a major milestone in the company.

She began her career with the company in NXT back in 2013 and celebrated a decade with the promotion earlier this month. Alexa has had a very successful career on the main roster, capturing the RAW Women's Championship three times and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. Bliss has also won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Nikki Cross and Asuka during her career.

The 31-year-old celebrated a decade with a company on social media and noted that she has been grateful for every moment.

"Today marks 10 years since I started my first day in WWE. Grateful for every moment 🖤 @WWE," she tweeted.

Alexa is an incredibly popular superstar, and fans will be excited to see her if she returns to the world of professional wrestling down the line. It will be interesting to see if she begins to pursue projects outside of wrestling following the announcement.

