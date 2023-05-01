Alexa Bliss set to make appearance outside of WWE during hiatus

Alexa Bliss is scheduled to make an appearance outside of WWE during her hiatus from the company.

She battled Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble premium live event earlier this year in January. Alexa gave it all, but she was no match for The EST and lost the match convincingly. After the bout, Uncle Howdy appeared on the screen and mocked Bliss. Uncle Howdy had been playing mind games with Little Miss Bliss leading up to her rumble match and wondered if she still believed she was in control of things after she lost to Belair. Bliss has not appeared on WWE TV since then.

However, Alexa Bliss and former WWE Champion The Miz are set to appear on That's My Jam, a game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The WWE Superstars will appear on tomorrow night's edition of the show on NBC.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss undergoes treatment for skin cancer

Alexa Bliss recently revealed that she had to undergo treatment for skin cancer.

The 31-year-old superstar took to social media to share her diagnosis and the treatment that followed. She noted that she was all clear and even delivered a message to her younger self to stay out of the tanning beds. Bliss then added in the Twitter post that the procedure was easy and she is glad she always gets her skin checked.

"There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊," tweeted Bliss.

Both Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt are currently off of WWE television. Wyatt looked to be heading towards a clash with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but The Eater of Worlds didn't appear on the biggest show of the year due to undisclosed health concerns. It will be interesting to see if Alexa and Bray reunite when the two superstars return to the company down the line.

Would you like to see Bray and Alexa reunite? Do you think Wyatt should revive The Fiend character? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

