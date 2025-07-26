Alexa Bliss reacts after being told to leave WWE following SmackDown in a now-deleted post by a fan

Motherhood is undeniably challenging, especially for a wrestler who has to be constantly on the road with WWE.Alexa Bliss has not only embraced it but is also maintaining her work-life balance. She recently addressed the idea of leaving the Stamford-based promotion to focus on her family.Little Miss Bliss has been looking to work her way up since coming back from maternity leave. She has unexpectedly forged a new alliance with Charlotte Flair, with whom she had a sordid history.However, the two have so far managed to put their differences aside in hopes of becoming the next Women's Tag Team Champions.After failing at Evolution, Bliss and Flair will challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez once again at SummerSlam next week.Ahead of this highly anticipated clash, the Wicked Witch of WWE went up against The Prodigy in a singles match on SmackDown last night. Bliss lost more than just a match as she busted her nose while executing Twisted Bliss, leaving some fans worried.After the show, an X user claimed that the former Women's Champion should leave WWE and go back home to be with her child in a now-deleted tweet.Alexa Bliss shut down the fan with the following message:&quot;She comes on the road w me 🖤 thanks for the opinion tho,&quot; Bliss replied. You can check out her tweet below:Bliss also provided an update on the condition of her nose, saying she was &quot;1000000% totally fine.&quot;Canceled plans for Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in WWE reportedly revealedThe newly formed alliance between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair wasn't expected to last much longer.Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that the plans were in place for the two women to face each other at the Biggest Party of the Summer.However, the Triple H-led creative decided not to rush into an inevitable breakup angle between the two. The duo has been getting positive reactions from fans lately.Moreover, their alliance is slowly turning The Queen back into a babyface, which not many people saw coming after her infamous feud with Tiffany Stratton earlier this year.Are Bliss and Flair going to dethrone The Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam? Only time will tell.