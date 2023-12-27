Alexa Bliss reveals adorable Christmas present from fellow WWE Superstar

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE for months but she had a big Christmas this year as it was her first holiday as a new mother.

Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera celebrated Christmas with their first child this year - Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, who was born on November 27th. Wrestling's Five Feet of Fury has been away from the company since January, but clearly she has kept in touch with some of her co-workers while on maternity leave.

The WWE women's triple crown winner took to Instagram today to reveal a Christmas present she received from fellow superstar, Zelina Vega. As seen below, Bliss shared a photo of the Furby Buddy that she received from the SmackDown Superstar.

"@zelinavegawwe knows me so well! Love this. [laughing emoji x 3] #FurbyBuddy," she wrote.

Vega then responded and sent love to her superstar friend.

"Hehehe, love you!!!" she wrote.

Screenshot of Instagram Stories exchange between Zelina Vega and Alexa Bliss

Despite being in WWE at the same time for the past several years, Bliss and Vega have never teamed up or faced off in singles matches. They have shared the ring three times - the 2019 and 2020 Women's Royal Rumble matches, and the 2021 Women's Money In the Bank match.

Top WWE Superstar sends message to Alexa Bliss

The most popular tag team coming out of the inaugural WWE Mixed Match Challenge in 2018 was probably Team Little Big, made up of Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss.

The two fought to earn $100,000 for Connor's Cure, but ended up losing to Awe-ska (The Miz, Asuka) in the semi-finals. Awe-ska went on to win the money for Rescue Dogs Rock by defeating Robe Warriors (Bobby Roode, Charlotte Flair) in the finals.

The Monster of All Monsters and WWE's Five Feet of Fury have apparently remained good friends since that challenge. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman reacted to Bliss and Ryan Cabrera welcoming their first child late last month.

"Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi and Ryan and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being," Strowman said. [2:48 – 3:12]

Bliss recently issued a response to a fan who claimed they were scammed by the 2018 Women's Money In the Bank winner.

What is your prediction for Alexa Bliss' eventual return? What are some of your memories from Mixed Match Challenge? Sound off in the comments section below!