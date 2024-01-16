Alexa Bliss reveals drastic new look ahead of WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss has revealed a drastic new look ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The 32-year-old star has been on hiatus since Royal Rumble 2023. She has not competed in a match since her loss to Bianca Belair at the Premium Live Event last January. Following the loss, Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron to mock Alexa Bliss as she sulked in the middle of the ring following the loss.

The former champion welcomed a baby girl to her family with her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera, in November. She has established a loyal fanbase over the years, with many hoping to see her return to the company soon.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss took to her Instagram story to reveal a new look. She noted that she has cut her hair shorter and referred to the new look as "mom hair."

"Shorter & shorter we go #MomHair," she wrote.

WWE star Braun Strowman sends heartwarming message to Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman recently shared a heartfelt message about his former tag team partner in the Mixed Match Challenge.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Universal Champion said that he can't wait to meet Alexa Bliss' daughter. The Monster of All Monsters added that Bliss and Cabrera are a great couple, and he is very happy for them.

"Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi and Ryan and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being."

You can check out the full interview with Braun Strowman in the video below:

Bliss has now spent over a decade with the promotion and has created countless memories for WWE fans. It will be interesting to see when the 32-year-old decides to return to the ring.

