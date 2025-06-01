Alexa Bliss sends emotional two-word message to R-Truth following WWE release

WWE SmackDown star Alexa Bliss sent an emotional two-word message to R-Truth today on social media. The former United States Champion announced today that he was being released by WWE, and reports later noted that the promotion would not be renewing his contract once it expired.

Alexa Bliss went on hiatus from the company for two years before her return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. She took to social media today to send a heartfelt message to R-Truth, thanking him for his contributions to the business. You can check out the former champion's message in her post below.

"THANK YOU!!! 🖤🖤 😭😭😭," he wrote.

Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green and Michin on the May 16 edition of WWE SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE this Saturday night. Bliss has also been having interesting backstage conversations with Charlotte Flair in recent weeks on the blue brand.

R-Truth was in action this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown and lost to JC Mateo in a quick match. Solo Sikoa and Mateo attacked the veteran following the match, but Jimmy Uso sprinted to the ring with a steel chair to break it up. Jimmy Uso shared his reaction to R-Truth's departure from the company earlier today.

Former WWE writer claims Alexa Bliss shouldn't have won her Money in the Bank qualifying match

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that another star should have qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match instead of Alexa Bliss.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that Chelsea Green should have won the Money in the Bank qualifying match last month on SmackDown. He suggested that the match would have been more entertaining with The Hot Mess involved and added that The Secret Hervice could have interfered as well.

''It was Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Michin. How much more interesting would it have been if it would have been [sic] Chelsea Green and her two bodyguards [Piper Niven and Alba Fyre]? Would that not have been much better, and what story could we have gotten out of that? But no, we beat Chelsea, and now we've got nothing," Russo said. [From 45:33 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if Bliss can win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday night.

