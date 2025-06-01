Jimmy Uso breaks silence following R-Truth's WWE release

Jimmy Uso broke his silence today on social media regarding R-Truth's WWE departure. The legend lost to JC Mateo this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

JC Mateo and Solo Sikoa attempted to attack R-Truth following his loss on SmackDown, but Jimmy Uso rushed to the ring with a steel chair, and the heels retreated.

The 53-year-old announced his departure from the promotion earlier today after being informed that they would not be renewing his contract when it expired. Jimmy Uso reacted to Truth's message on Instagram and vehemently disapproved of the company's decision.

"NO FN YEET," he wrote.

Uso reacts to the Truth's message on social media. [Image credit: R-Truth on Instagram]

R-Truth interfered in John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. Cena capitalized on the interference to retain the title and then attacked Truth during the press conference following the PLE.

John Cena defeated the legend last month at Saturday Night's Main Event and is scheduled to team up with Logan Paul to battle Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank this Saturday night.

Major update on WWE's plans for Jimmy Uso

There has been a major update on the company's plans for Jimmy Uso moving forward on SmackDown.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter discussed the company's plans for Uso. Apter noted that the company didn't have a storyline locked in for the former champion at the moment but was looking to increase his star power in the weeks ahead.

"They don't have a program locked in for him at this point. They're trying very hard to find somebody to shoot an angle with him, but it hasn't happened yet. I don't know what they're planning. The people I've talked to are going like we're looking for something to bring him up a level, but they haven't come up with anything yet," Apter said.

R-Truth referred to Uso as his family member after he saved him this past Friday night on SmackDown. Only time will tell what the future holds for Truth following his surprising departure from the company.

