Alexa Bliss sends a message to Cody Rhodes amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss had a heartwarming message for Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been out of action since losing to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble. While it wasn't the reason for her absence initially, Alexa recently revealed that she is pregnant and is expecting her first child in December this year.

Several superstars from the wrestling world expressed their delight after finding out about the news. Being parents themselves, Cody Rhodes and Brandi are certainly more experienced than Alexa Bliss in going through this phase of life. The pair gifted the Five Feet of Fury with a ton of stuff to help her go through the pregnancy. Alexa posted an image of the gift on her Instagram story, thanking the duo for their incredible gesture.

Roman Mania @summerswetchild Alexa Bliss thanks Cody and Brandi Rhodes for their gift Alexa Bliss thanks Cody and Brandi Rhodes for their gift https://t.co/nJXcN1h4b3

Other than Alexa Bliss, a former WWE Superstar recently announced pregnancy. Click here to read more about it.

Cody Rhodes is likely to face Brock Lesnar in a major stipulation match at WWE SummerSlam

While Alexa Bliss is currently on a hiatus from the squared circle, the American Nightmare has been dealing with Brock Lesnar over the last few months. The rivalry between the two started on RAW after Mania and has seen them face off against each other on a couple of occasions.

However, the Beast Incarnate has not been seen on TV programming since defeating Rhodes at Night of Champions. Numerous reports have stated that the final match between them is likely to take place at SummerSlam.

With the rivalry between the two more fierce than ever, it seems like WWE is planning a massive stipulation match to culminate the rivalry. According to a new report, the rubber bout between the two could be a Texas Bullrope match, made famous by Cody's father Dusty Rhodes.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III will be one of the SummerSlam main events.



There has been a lot of talk about adding a stipulation and one of the ideas is a bullrope match.



- WON Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III will be one of the SummerSlam main events. There has been a lot of talk about adding a stipulation and one of the ideas is a bullrope match.- WON https://t.co/lHhfvyOwgq

Brock's absence from WWE programming has left Cody Rhodes without an opponent for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. The American Nightmare was involved in an altercation with Dominik Mysterio on this week's RAW and the duo could face off at the event in London.

Poll : 0 votes