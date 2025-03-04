Alexa Bliss shares cryptic tease ahead of RAW

Alexa Bliss shared a cryptic tease ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Tonight's show is the first episode of the red brand following Elimination Chamber 2025.

Bliss competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE this past Saturday night but was eliminated by Liv Morgan. She was also eliminated by Morgan in the Women's Royal Rumble match last month.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW in Buffalo, New York, Alexa Bliss took to Instagram to share a cryptic tease. She shared a video of herself at Elimination Chamber and added a devil emoji, as seen in her Instagram post below.

Bliss went on hiatus following Royal Rumble 2023 and missed two years of action. During her time away from the company, she welcomed a daughter to her family with her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera. The former champion used to be aligned with Bray Wyatt but betrayed The Eater of Worlds at WrestleMania 37.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in 2023, and The Wyatt Sicks faction is led by his brother Bo Dallas, who portrays the Uncle Howdy character. Alexa Bliss wore a Fiend 4 Ever jacket upon her return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 as a tribute to Bray Wyatt's iconic character.

WWE legend comments on Alexa Bliss potentially joining The Wyatt Sicks

Wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently commented on Alexa Bliss possibly joining The Wyatt Sicks on WWE television.

The Hardy Boyz recently appeared on WWE NXT and will be defending the TNA Tag Team Championship against Nathan Frazer and Axiom at Roadblock later this month. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the champion predicted Bliss would align with the faction on SmackDown.

"I mean, in so many ways it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray, I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in." [37:29 – 38:01]

You can check out the video below:

Alexa Bliss has been a fan-favorite since her return to the company last month. It will be fascinating to see if WWE has any major plans for the popular star at WrestleMania 41.

