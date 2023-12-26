Alexa Bliss shares heartwarming Christmas update

Alexa Bliss has shared a heartwarming Christmas update today on social media.

The former champion has not competed in a match since WWE Royal Rumble 2023. She battled Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at the premium live event and came up short. Following the bout, Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron and mocked Bliss for no longer being in control of her career.

Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, recently welcomed a baby girl to their family. The happy couple shared the news of their daughter's birth with a humorous video.

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram story today to share a heartwarming Christmas message to fans. She shared a picture of her daughter with the movie Elf playing in the background and wished fans a Merry Christmas, as seen in the image below.

WWE star Braun Strowman sends message to Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman recently sent a heartwarming message to his former tag team partner in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge.

The Monster of All Monsters is currently out of action with an injury and recently underwent successful neck fusion surgery. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman sent his love to Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera after the birth of their daughter.

"Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi and Ryan and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being." [From 02:48 – 03:12]

Alexa Bliss signed with the promotion in 2013 and has spent over a decade as a WWE Superstar. Fans have missed the nine-time champion during her hiatus from the company, and it will be interesting to see when the popular star makes her return to the ring.

