Alexa Bliss shows what she is up to amid WWE absence

Alexa Bliss was last seen in WWE at the Royal Rumble 2023. She lost a RAW Women's Championship contest to Bianca Belair. Post-match, the company teased her inevitable involvement with Bray Wyatt. The latter had only returned a few months prior, having last been seen on The Grandest Stage in 2021, where he was betrayed by Bliss.

Unfortunately, that storyline is shelved and likely never to be revisited again, as its main character is no longer with us today.

Sharing a post on X earlier today, Alexa Bliss let the world know that she is watching the new documentary Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal. Bliss had a baby in November and thus has no intention of returning to the squared circle too soon.

During a recent interview, Sami Zayn brought up Bray Wyatt's younger brother, Taylor Rotunda, better known among the WWE Universe as Bo Dallas. Zayn feels the latter is underrated and probably deserves a fair shot.

The Undertaker says only Bray Wyatt was the logical choice to end his unique undefeated streak in WWE

Wrestling for three decades in the sports entertainment giant, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a reputation for being undefeated at WrestleMania. In 2014, though, Brock Lesnar became the 1 in 21-1. A year later, The Deadman faced Bray Wyatt. The contest was also his first since losing to The Beast.

The Phenom walked away with the win. Recounting the incident, The Undertaker heaped posthumous praise on Bray Wyatt. He claimed that the late superstar should have been the one who put the kibosh on his legendary WrestleMania streak.

"The most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt. Probably of the three, it would have meant more to his career than even Roman's. For Roman, it would have been very special but for Bray, there were so many comparisons between the two characters and the darkness and the different things. For him to be able to have broke it would have been such a feather in his cap and in something that would have probably – could have extended the character of the Undertaker in a different capacity."

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt worked together again later that year, also involving The Wyatt Family. In January 2023, The Phenom returned to RAW for a brief television segment with the former Universal Champion and LA Knight.

The moment that took place in January 2023, on the 30th anniversary special edition of WWE RAW, is often cherished among fans.