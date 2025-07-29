Alexa Bliss shows injury following SmackDown accident 

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss showed her injury following this week's edition of SmackDown. The veteran will be competing in a title match at SummerSlam 2025.

Alexa Bliss was defeated by The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez this past Friday night on SmackDown. The 33-year-old was busted open during the match after going for a Twisted Bliss outside the ring, and showed off the injury today on Instagram. Bliss uploaded a new photo with her daughter today on her Instagram story. In the photo, Bliss can be seen with a bandage on her nose, and you can check it out in the image below.

Bliss has a bandage on her nose following SmackDown. [Image credit: Alexa Bliss on Instagram]

Bliss and Charlotte Flair will be challenging The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Liv Morgan used to be one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions but suffered a shoulder injury last month and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Roxanne Perez has replaced Liv Morgan during her injury, and she gifted Dominik Mysterio a Nintendo Switch 2 during last night's episode of RAW. Dirty Dom will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

Ex-WWE employee comments on Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair as a tag team

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair forming a tag team on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that the company formed the tag team to turn Charlotte Flair babyface. The legend also admitted that he didn't understand why the two decided to work together in the storyline, as the company never provided a reason on WWE television.

"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it." [14:53 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Bliss and Flair can win the Women's Tag Team Championships this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

