Alexa Bliss teases potential return with two-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss shared a two-word message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, and potentially teased her return to the ring. Tonight's episode of the red brand will be the first episode of the flagship show following Bash in Berlin this past Saturday night.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the former champion took to Instagram to share a two-word message. She posted a picture of her television character and claimed that she missed her. You can check out her Instagram post below.

"Miss her. 🖤," she wrote.

Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble 2023 to retain the RAW Women's Championship. After the loss, Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron to mock Bliss. The 33-year-old was previously aligned with Bray Wyatt, but she betrayed him in his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Vince Russo does not want Alexa Bliss to join popular faction on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo does not want Alexa Bliss to join the Wyatt Sicks faction on RAW upon her return.

The Wyatt Sicks arrived on the red brand earlier this year and have targeted Chad Gable. The faction defeated American Made (Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers) in a Six-Man Tag Team match on the August 5 episode of RAW. Uncle Howdy defeated Gable in a singles match in the main event of last week's RAW as well.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed he did not want Bliss to join the Wyatt Sicks. He added that he did not enjoy her pairing with Bray Wyatt back in the day and thought the storyline ended poorly.

"I would take Alexa Bliss out of that equation. I'll tell you why and I'll tell you who I'm replacing her with. I think that [Bliss and Wyatt's alliance] was a force from the get-go. I think it was a force from the get-go, bro. I think they were trying to find her something to do. Bro, if you remember the very, very last thing they did with Bray and Alexa Bliss, it was terrible. It was terrible. I think that is a force. I really do believe that's a force." [From 05:44 – 06:19]

You can check out the video below:

Bliss gave birth to a daughter with her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera, last year. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the former champion when she finally returns to action.

