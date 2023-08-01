"Alive and well" - 32-year-old WWE RAW star provides status update amid 3-month absence from TV

A former 24/7 Champion recently posted an update about her status amid her absence from WWE TV. The star in question is Piper Niven.

Niven officially joined the Stamford-based company in 2019. She spent about two years competing on NXT UK before making her main roster debut in 2021. She was actively competing on Monday Night RAW, but the 32-year-old has not been seen in televised matches since May. Meanwhile, she wrestled a few bouts on WWE's latest UK Tour.

A few hours ago, Niven took to Instagram to post a few photos of herself, including one showing her flexing her bicep. The former 24/7 Champion provided an update on her status in the caption.

"Alive and well ❤️," Niven wrote.

WWE RAW star Piper Niven went on a hiatus last year due to illness

In September 2022, Piper Niven and Nikki Cross (Nikki A.S.H) challenged then-NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for their titles at Worlds Collide. However, they failed to capture the championship due to interference from Toxic Attraction. Niven and Cross later defeated Toxic Attraction on NXT before the Scottish Superstar went on a hiatus due to illness.

Niven returned to the ring four months later at Royal Rumble. She then revealed the details behind her hiatus in an interview with Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats.

"It was a long time that I had off. I wanna say the last time I was in a ring was mid-September and I was under strict instruction, like not to do anything. I wasn't allowed to train, wasn't allow to go gym, like nothing that raised my heart rate because, if there was a problem, that could damage it. And so, yeah, I had a lot of time off just to sit and think about being off," she said.

