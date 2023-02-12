"All eyes are gonna be on us" - Former WWE Champion on the stakes of WrestleMania 39

WWE's grand spectacle is less than two months away and is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Originally the location of WrestleMania 37, the Stamford-based promotion had to change plans conforming to the pandemic.

Possibly the flashiest edition of all-time owing to - ticket sales, potential crowd attendance and a storyline for the ages in the main event.

If The Tribal Chief's historic reign has an end date, then The Grandest Stage of Them All is the place for it to happen, at the hands of the company's biggest babyface, Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins is probably looking to steal the show, as he had in previous years. Wherever The Visionary is on the card, he stands as a challenge to every superstar on the roster.

Furthermore, in a recent interview with Windy City Gridiron, Rollins commented on the annual extravaganza and the stakes of WrestleMania 39, in particular, considering the location. He drew comparisons to the quarterbacks that built their legacies during the playoffs.

“Yeah, there’s nothing like it. For myself, someone who’s been in WWE for ten years now, I’ve been able to wrestle all over the world in front of different crowds in different stadiums and you know, you just get desensitized to it a little bit. But WrestleMania is the one thing, the one time of the year where the nerves never wear off and you live for that moment. You build your legacies at WrestleMania. In the post season of the NFL, that’s where quarterbacks build their legacies in big games. For us in WWE, that’s where you create your legacy. It doesn’t get any bigger. This one is in Hollywood, all eyes are gonna be on us for two nights in April. It’s gonna be special.” [H/T: Fightful]

Seth Rollins reacts to a fan's comment on a match versus Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

Despite having a readymade story in hand, the Stamford-based promotion is yet to follow up on the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

The former Shield brothers met last year at the Royal Rumble premium live event before The Tribal Chief became a double champion. This was the only time in the champion's two-year-plus title reign where he lost, albeit by disqualification.

