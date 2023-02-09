“No doubt about it” - Former WWE Champion claims wrestlers are tougher than NFL players

WWE Superstars are known to be tough as nails owing to their yearly travel schedule and almost nightly wrestling events. The NFL is just as dangerous and requires a strong array of talented players in the game. Now, if we were to compare the two, who would you choose as the tougher set of athletes?

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has revealed his pick out of the two. The Visionary has never shied away from voicing his opinion in the past. When an interviewer for Sports Illustrated asked who was tougher, pro-wrestlers or NFL players, Seth didn't hesitate and straight away answered:

"Professional wrestlers, no doubt about it. Do you need a reason why? I mean, we do this year round. We don't get no breaks, baby. We're doing it all the time. No season, no off season, no recoup, no rehab. No, none of that. We don't got the trainers. We don't got the staff. The NFL's got. Absolutely, pro wrestlers are tougher. No doubt about it."

WWE may already have a dance partner in mind for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39

The Visionary was shockingly eliminated from the Rumble match last month by the returning Logan Paul. The internet sensation has since taken a jab at the multi-time world champion, while Seth maintained his silence when he asked about Paul during a WWE Digital Exclusive. Should the superstars compete in a match at WrestleMania 39, it would be a first-time-ever clash and also one that has the potential to steal the show.

Despite Logan Paul being a newcomer in the Stamford-based promotion and wrestling in only a handful of matches so far, he has proved his worth in every one of those contests.

Meanwhile, Rollins is WWE's go-to star and Triple H knows this. At the Grandest Stage in Los Angeles, California, Seth and Logan may be looking to lock horns and leave it all in the ring.

What do you believe Seth Rollins needs to be doing on the road to WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

