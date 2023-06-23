"Always available to share a laugh/cry" - 16-year veteran sends emotional message to Edge

Edge recently took to Twitter and shared that he had completed 25 years in WWE. Sixteen-year veteran Shelton Benjamin quoted the Rated-R Superstar's tweet to send an emotional message.

On January 10, 2000, Benjamin signed a contract with WWE (then WWF) and was placed in its developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. He was paired with his former college roommate Brock Lesnar. On April 22, 2010, Benjamin was released from WWE.

Benjamin returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2017 and was paired with Chad Gable. He is currently competing alongside his tag team partner Cedric Alexander.

The former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter and quoted Edge's 25-year celebration tweet. He said that the former WWE Champion is one of the greatest minds in the business and called the Rated-R Superstar his friend, mentor, and brother for the past 20 years.

"Easily One of the greatest minds in the business. For the last 20th I have called him friend, mentor, and Brother. Always available to share a laugh/cry or lend a hand. His resume speaks for itself. One greatest ever. Congratulations on 25yrs @EdgeRatedR."

You can check out the tweet below:

Mustafa Ali also sent a heartfelt message to WWE Superstar Edge

After Edge shared a heartfelt message about achieving a milestone of 25 years in WWE, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to congratulate the legend. He mentioned that one day, the world would know that the Hall of Famer had poured his heart into wrestling and congratulated him on a legendary career.

"One day I hope the world will know how much this guy cares. about everything. about everyone. he cares. thank you and congratulations on an amazing, legendary career," Ali wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Hall of Famer has won several titles during his tenure. Including WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship seven times, the Intercontinental Championship five times, World Tag Team Championship 12 times, and a lot more.

What is your favorite moment that involved Edge? Let us know in the comments section below.

