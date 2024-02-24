Rhea Ripley is now in Perth, Western Australia, to defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber.

While in her home country, the Aussie was seen earlier today hanging out with Adam "Brooksy" Brooks, who is wrestling in the Australian independent circuit. He was trained by AEW star and real-life fiance of Ripley, Buddy Matthews. Brooks and Matthews are best friends, too.

"Bloody Brooksy... Literally," wrote Ripley on her Instagram story. "Always here to help a mate out," she added.

The photo was shared by Adam Brooks, Indi Hartwell, and the Women's World Champion on Instagram. Check it out below:

Rhea Ripley's Instagram story

Rhea Ripley's presence has been a shot of adrenaline to the live crowd in Perth, who loves them some Mami. Her jab at Logan Paul has been making the rounds online, and the WWE Universe has even taken the opportunity to slam The Maverick's Prime drink.

Rhea Ripley talks about Becky Lynch ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Becky Lynch is a favorite as she competes Saturday night in the women's Elimination Chamber match to determine a new number-one contender to the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania XL.

On WWE's The Bump Wednesday, Ripley sent a final message to The Man. Their clash already has a big fight feel to it owing to the heavy teases in the last few weeks. It seems to be a foregone conclusion that the Judgment Day star will go up against another member of the Four Horsewoman for the second straight year.

"Becky, she talks a big game," Ripley said. "She's very smart and she's very good on the microphone. But to get Mami on the bottom, that's a lot of work. That is a lot of work. You can continue to cut me off and run your mouth, but to be completely honest, once that bell rings, I'm a different Rhea Ripley. I'm not gonna be nice anymore. I'm not gonna humor the fact that you're talking to me. I'm gonna rip your bloody head off, so talk your talk as you long as you can walk the walk."

Their first promo was in January, and Lynch claimed that it has come to a point where she needs to prove that she is the best in the business once again. In order to do that, The Man has to take down Mami. The Irish star has clearly put the Women's World Title at the center of it all as the main conflict between the two.

Will Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch prevail at Elimination Chamber: Perth and go on to face each other at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!