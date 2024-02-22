Rhea Ripley makes a bold statement ahead of major championship defense 

Rhea Ripley might not be entirely focused on her championship defense against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Ripley recently made a bold statement against Becky Lynch, who is set to compete in the women's Elimination Chamber match to determine the challenger for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Jax has had the number of The Eradicator on several occasions heading into their title match on Saturday in Australia. Ripley might be facing her toughest challenge since winning the championship at WrestleMania 39 from Charlotte Flair.

"Mami" also seems distracted by Becky Lynch, who wants to face her in Philadelphia. Lynch will have to win the Chamber match to do so, and Ripley needs to beat Jax to make the dream match happen.

In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley took a shot at Becky Lynch ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth. Ripley warned Lynch that it would take a lot of hard work to get "Mami" on the bottom.

"Becky, she talks a big game," Ripley said. "She's very smart and she's very good on the microphone. But to get Mami on the bottom, that's a lot of work. That is a lot of work. You can continue to cut me off and run your mouth, but to be completely honest, once that bell rings, I'm a different Rhea Ripley. I'm not gonna be nice anymore. I'm not gonna humor the fact that you're talking to me. I'm gonna rip your bloody head off, so talk your talk as you long as you can walk the walk." [H/T Fightful]

Rhea Ripley mad at Judgment Day losing some steam

Rhea Ripley acknowledged that Judgment Day has lost momentum over the past few months. The once-dominant faction is currently stuck in a storyline with R-Truth and has been more focused on defending the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, which makes "Mami" angry.

"I feel like with everything that's been going on, we've lost a bit of steam, and that makes Mami very mad," Riple said on WWE's The Bump. "I feel like it's because Truth is just a funny dude, and he for some reason loves the Judgment Day, wants to be a part of us." [H/T WrestleZone]

Elimination Chamber will take place this Saturday, February 24, in Perth, Western Australia.

