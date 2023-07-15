An emotional Jey Uso takes out two Bloodline members who blamed him for Jimmy’s injury on SmackDown

Jey Uso took out two Bloodline members who blamed him for what happened to Jimmy Uso last week on WWE SmackDown.

The intensity between The Bloodline has gotten more intense as the weeks roll on. Last week on the blue brand, Jimmy was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns which resulted in him being stretchered out of the arena.

This week Jey Uso was all by himself in the ring. He addressed what happened to Jimmy and called himself the Head of the Table and the Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman interrupted him. He informed him that next week he will come face-to-face with Roman Reigns and they can discuss their rules of engagement.

Heyman also blamed Jey for what happened to Jimmy Uso the previous week. He told Jey that his desire to be the Tribal Chief is what put Jimmy in the hospital in the first place. Heyman said that no one will forgive Jey for what happened last week. Even Solo blamed Jey for what happened to Jimmy.

It didn't take time for things to get out of hand as Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa started brawling. However, Jey was able to get the better of his brother at every turn. He even superkicks Paul Heyman before hitting Solo with a steel chair sending the two Bloodline members in retreat.

After Jey got the upper hand on the Bloodline again this week, It will be interesting to see what happens next week when he comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns.

What do you think will happen next week on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section.