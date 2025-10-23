"An Honor" - Kurt Angle Details Private Conversation With The Rock

Kurt Angle and The Rock are two of the greatest WWE Superstars in history. Angle recently shared the private conversation he had with The Final Boss back when he was just starting his run as a main event talent.

Ad

Angle had one of the best rookie years in pro wrestling history, starting with his television debut in November 1999. He won the WWE Championship 11 months later, beating The Rock at No Mercy.

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kurt Angle shared how The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment told him backstage that he was putting him over. Angle was so shocked that he hugged The Rock and thanked him for believing in him.

Ad

Trending

“I was wrestling main eventers, which was putting me up there with them, but I wasn't winning. All of a sudden, out of nowhere, Vince McMahon decides to make me champion against The Rock. When I showed up at the arena, The Rock pulled me aside and said, ‘Listen, you're going over tonight, brother. This is your chance.’ I hugged him. I'm like, ‘Dwayne, thank you so much, man. I have so much respect for you and you're one of the greatest of all time, and to be able to take the title from you is going to be an honor,’” Angle said.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Kurt Angle held the WWE Championship for four months before dropping it back to The Rock at No Mercy 2001. He would win the title three more times in his legendary career, as well as the World Heavyweight Championship once.

Kurt Angle praises The Rock's portrayal of Mark Kerr

The Rock gained some Oscar buzz following his performance as Mark Kerr in the film The Smashing Machine. Kurt Angle praised Rocky for his portrayal of the MMA legend, who was also a contemporary of the Olympian during his time as an amateur wrestler.

Ad

Angle called it a fantastic film, with The Rock's acting being the highlight of the movie, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle Just watched The Smashing Machine. What a fantastic film that I believe will be considered a classic. Mark Kerr was "The Guy" I had to beat to qualify for the Olympic Games, which pushed me to transform into a version of myself I never thought I could be. Your story, beyond wrestling, is truly inspirational, my friend. ​ For Dwayne Johnson to take on such a role and elevate it to another level in his career makes me consider him one of the greatest performers today. Watching Dwayne transform into Mark Kerr through this film was like deja vu.....no words, just applause. ​ This movie deserves an Oscar, and I believe it will receive the recognition it merits. Well done, my brothers. #TheSmashingMachine

It will be interesting to see if The Rock gets recognized for his performance with his first Academy Award nomination. He has mostly acted in action films before finally getting out of his comfort zone for The Smashing Machine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences