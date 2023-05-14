"And doing good business is having Seth be the guy"- WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on Seth Rollins ahead of Night of Champions

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently heaped praise on Seth Rollins ahead of his match at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary faced Shinsuke Nakamura and Judgment Day member Damian Priest in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Rollins won the match after hitting a pedigree to Nakamura.

The same night Rollins defeated Finn Balor to advance to the World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals.

While speaking in an interview on Busted Open Radio with Denise Salcedo, Henry praised The Visionary as he mentioned that the latter isn't some boring or average wrestler.

The current AEW commentator claimed that Rollins is one of the best wrestlers of all time.

"The guy [Seth Rollins], he's not boring or average, any adjective that is in that category doesn't fit Seth Rollins. He's elite, he's one of the best wrestlers in the world. You can make the argument for him for being the best wrestler in the world. And that's for sure at least. And to be on that list, at the top of that list, I just wanna see him get his just deal, because he has sacrificed. And from a business perspective, looking stuff from the wrestling stories perspective first and then I look at the business perspective. And doing good business is having Seth be the guy," said Mark Henry. [From 0:16 to 1:09]

Check out Mark Henry's interview below:

Mustafa Ali picked Seth Rollins as the winner of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali picked Seth Rollins as the winner of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ali mentioned that he would like to see The Visionary become the World Heavyweight Champion. He further reasoned how Seth 'Freakin' Rollins deserves to win the title.

"I think in my heart the person that I want it to be is Seth Freakin' Rollins, and the reason for that is Seth's there every week, he's on every live event, and he never phones it in. He's out there, the people are singing his song, and I think he's earned it and I would love to see him represent the company carrying the flag for the next few years or however long he wants to do this. So, my vote goes towards Seth Freakin' Rollins," Mustafa detailed.

It would be exciting to see if Seth Rollins could win the World Heavyweight Championship.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give credit to Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes