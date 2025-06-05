"And This Is My Last Message To Everyone" - Ric Flair sends a worrying message lashing out

WWE legend Ric Flair has now sent a very worrying message amidst a social media meltdown. He has lashed out at everyone.

Earlier, Jim Ross had announced that he was battling colon cancer. He went through surgery as well recently. For some reason, Ric Flair decided to accuse the legend of seeking attention despite his health condition. He went on to tag him and asked him to focus on recovery. Naturally, this received backlash.

In a recent podcast episode, Dutch Mantell addressed the issues surrounding Ric Flair and how he had dealt with the Jim Ross cancer comments. Before this, Flair had deleted the comment and said that he had been joking, bringing up the fact that he was 76.

"Why would he say that? [laughs] [Co-host: Because he's a d**k.] No kidding! What difference does it make to Ric Flair? The man's sick, and he was just telling people what's going on with him. Seeking attention? Is that the [pot calling the kettle black]? I don't know... he needs to shut up. He really does," Dutch Mantell said.

Now, Ric Flair decided to send two messages to everyone. In the first, he bashed Dutch Mantell in a sarcastic message, stating that the veteran was not allowed to have an opinion, while also seemingly concerned about his health condition.

"Dutch, Everyone Is Always Going To Think Of You As A Veteran That’s Not Allowed To Have An Opinion. But I Sympathize With Your Health Issues, And Hope You Recover & Return To Top Health. You Have Always Been A Good Guy. The Anger You Pour Out At Everybody Is Clearly Coming From The Pain You Feel. Please Stay Strong!"

In another message, soon after, the WWE Hall of Famer hit out at everyone again and said that he had tried to be nice to everyone. He then boasted about the money he spent on split liquor, before adding that this would be his last message to everyone. He commented on the money he had again, saying he earned $3 million a year at 76.

"I Try To Be Nice To Everybody. God Only Knows That I’ve Spent More Money On Spilt Liquor In One Year Than People Have In A Lifetime. I Tried Being Nice, And This Is My Last Message To Everyone. I’ve Got More Money Than I’ve Got Time. Go F Yourself Haters. No Comment Needed. Live With It! Actually Learn To Love It! Get Back To Me Again When You Make 3 Million Dollars A Year At The Age Of 76. That’s What FAMOUS Gets. And By The Way, I Don’t Recognize Anyone In This Conversation Who Is Famous."

Ric Flair was clearly disturbed by the backlash against him recently, and his comments seem to indicate that he is done addressing it.

