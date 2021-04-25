Andrade lashes out at negative comments on Charlotte Flair's looks

Charlotte Flair is engaged to former WWE Superstar Andrade. The two are arguably one of the most popular pro-wrestling couples in the business.

Charlotte Flair has been subject to several negative comments about her appearance and looks. The Queen furiously addressed Dave Meltzer's recent remarks about her possibly being taken off TV to receive a complete makeover.

Andrade has now lashed out at these negative comments about his fiance in a furious tweet with some photos of Charlotte Flair. You can read the full tweet here. Andrade wrote:

"workout, diet, facials. I show them without filters and without makeup what my fiancee @MsCharlotteWWE looks like and for all those people who comment that she has 1000000 surgeries ( just one) . Please stop talking s**t. @davemeltzerWON".

A former NXT Champion and United States Champion, Andrade got his release from WWE last month. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Andrade discussed his last conversation with Triple H, which you can check out in the video below.

Charlotte Flair's on-screen suspension and the actual reason behind it

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Charlotte Flair faced Asuka in the show's main event. Distracted by the presence of RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair lost the match after getting rolled up and pinned by Asuka.

Frustrated by her defeat, The Queen launched an attack on the referee and continued beating him down as the show went off the air. Immediately following RAW, WWE announced that Charlotte Flair had been indefinitely suspended and fined a whopping $100k for her actions.

They found one other thing as well: audacity. The audacity to fine me. The audacity to physically remove me from MY RING and remove me from a building with MY NAME on the marquee.



The fine? The suspension? Adam Pearce? All the same, a joke. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 20, 2021

As per a report by Wrestling Daily, the real reason behind Charlotte Flair's on-screen suspension is that she is set to undergo some dental work. Host Alex McCarthy explained:

“From what I understand, she’s got some dental work sorting out, but she’s not going to be gone for long."

Charlotte Flair is not expected to miss WWE TV for long and should be back soon.