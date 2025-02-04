Andrade loses wallet over WWE Royal Rumble weekend, offers a finder's reward

WWE Superstar Andrade had a rough weekend. He lost his wallet at Indianapolis airport after an unsuccessful attempt in the Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday. He is offering a finder's reward.

El Idolo, 35, resurfaced on World Wrestling Entertainment's shows in January 2024, beginning from the Royal Rumble. He was significantly featured in a television rivalry with Carmelo Hayes when the two challenged LA Knight for the United States Title. Andrade also held the WWE Speed Championship at one point last year.

His WrestleMania aspirations were crushed at the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble when The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu eliminated him in just over three minutes. Earlier today, he revealed on his social media accounts that he had lost his wallet at the airport, offering a reward to the person who finds it. Taking to Instagram, the former WWE United States Champion urged his followers to pay heed:

"I lost my wallet yesterday at the Indianapolis airport!! DM if you have any information, thank you. If anyone has any, I would appreciate it. I will give you a reward," wrote Andrade.

Finder's reward offer for the lost wallet [Image via Instagram]

He previously worked for WWE between 2015 and 2021 and has also worked for All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, among other promotions. The Mexican wrestler, whose real name is Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza, also received tabloid media attention following the Rumble when reports of his divorce from Charlotte Flair began circulating online.

How Andrade wants to follow the footsteps of WWE's Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio

Andrade revealed during an interview with the NY Post in January 2020 that he wants to become the Latino face of WWE. Leaning into the heel persona, he also added that Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were the biggest names in the sports entertainment giant, and now is his time.

He also talked about his efforts to learn English and the vision he had for becoming the future of World Wrestling Entertainment as its Latino face:

"Always Rey Mysterio was the face of Latinos [and] in the past Eddie Guerrero. Now is my moment to be the face of the Latinos in WWE," he said. "I am trying to practice for the future [for] great promos in English and a little Spanish, you know the promos before with Rey Mysterio and, in the past, Eddie Guerrero." [H/T: NY Post]

On Friday, the night before Royal Rumble, Anrade defeated former WWE Champion The Miz, who got transferred from RAW. It remains to be seen where El Idolo goes from here.

