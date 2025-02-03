Andrade shares heartbreaking update following recent Royal Rumble loss

Andrade took to social media today to share heartbreaking updates following his loss at WWE Royal Rumble. The former AEW star competed in the 30-man match this past Saturday night but was eliminated by Jacob Fatu.

The veteran took to his Instagram story to re-share an old photograph with his mother following his Royal Rumble elimination. The former United States Champion's mother sadly passed away in 2019, and he took to social media today to remember her. He reshared his heartbreaking old post made just after her passing.

The veteran shares update about his mother. [Image credits: Screenshot of Andrade's Instagram story]

The 35-year-old spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling before making his return in the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2024. It was reported earlier today that the SmackDown star and Charlotte Flair are getting divorced after two years of marriage.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Flair missed the entirety of 2024 due to injury but made her return during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Queen emerged victorious in the match and is in line for a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Andrade sent a heartfelt message to WWE star following his debut

Andrade recently sent a heartfelt message to Penta following his WWE debut.

Penta spent a few years with All Elite Wrestling before signing with the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. The former AEW Tag Team Champion defeated Chad Gable in his debut match with the company on the January 13 episode of RAW.

Following Penta's debut last month, the former United States Champion took to social media to share a throwback picture of them squaring off on the independent wrestling scene and welcomed the veteran to WWE. You can check out his message in the Instagram post below.

"Bienvenido!!! @penta_zero_miedo," he wrote.

The Miz was recently transferred from RAW to SmackDown and was defeated by Andrade in a singles match on last Friday's edition of the blue brand. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the former WWE Speed Champion in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback