Andrade sends cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

Andrade recently posted a very cryptic message ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW in Dallas, Texas. The veteran returned to the company earlier this year during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Before returning to Titanland, Andrade worked with AEW for the past few years. Miro defeated the 34-year-old Mexican star in his final match with All Elite Wrestling at Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view. The former TNT Champion still has not appeared on AEW TV since, while Andrade has changed companies and is already over a month into his second stint with the WWE.

Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of the red brand in Dallas, Texas, the RAW star took to social media to send a cryptic message. He shared a photo of himself with a question mark as the caption, as seen in his post below.

The 34-year-old returned to the company during the Men's Royal Rumble Match but was eliminated by Bronson Reed. He defeated Apollo Crews in his first singles match back with the promotion on this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Former WWE writer theorizes why the company is hiring former AEW talent like Andrade

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes WWE is hiring stars like Andrade because they have been seen on AEW television and the NXT development system is not working as planned.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo suggested that NXT was not working and the stars in the developmental promotion were not getting over on the main roster. He added that fans may be more likely to react to former AEW stars than homegrown talent in the former black-and-gold brand.

"The NXT factory, it's not working. Nobody is getting over. Nobody is getting over. So now all they are looking at, let's look at guys and gals in AEW that have at least gotten television time, people know who they are, they are already a little bit more established, and maybe that's the road we start going down a little bit more...," said the veteran. [From 1:25 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The 34-year-old is a former NXT Champion who has captured the United States Championship on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the veteran now that he has returned to the promotion.

