Andrade sends four-word message ahead of major match on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe continues to be impressed by the return of Andrade. The former AEW star is now ready for his next big hurdle on WWE RAW.

Andrade took a roller-coaster path to leave All Elite Wrestling at the end of the year, and then made his surprise return in the Men's Royal Rumble as the #4 entrant. He soon joined the red brand, and then defeated Apollo Crews three weeks ago in his return to singles action.

El Idolo will now face Ivar in a first-time-ever match on WWE RAW this Monday. The veterans did battle in four tag team bouts from 2020, but RAW will mark their first singles match. Andrade took to X to hype the match and warn Chicago with four words and emoji.

"See you tomorrow CHICAGO!!! [fist emoji x 3]," Andrade wrote.

Expand Tweet

Andrade's last AEW match was the loss to Miro at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. He became a free agent the following day as his All Elite contract expired and was not renewed.

Andrade to make his WWE WrestleMania debut?

Andrade has had several significant matches during his time with WWE, but he has never made it to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The third generation Mexican wrestler worked WrestleMania 32 Axxess, and later participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, but that match aired on the Kickoff pre-show. Andrade is now hopeful that he will have a spot on the main WrestleMania 40 card.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley after his recent win over Apollo Crews, El Idolo teased a WrestleMania Moment in Philadelphia next month. The former NXT Champion declared that this is his destiny.

"I told you, I told everyone... Nobody can stop me. This is my destiny. I am here, I am back. It's almost WrestleMania, but not yet..." Andrade teased.

WWE is teasing involvement from The Judgment Day during Andrade vs. Ivar on RAW. Dominik Mysterio is on a mission to recruit Charlotte Flair's husband into the faction as they get closer to WrestleMania 40, but Andrade has resisted for the most part. The storyline will continue on this week's RAW.

Poll : Who will become a World Champion in WWE first? Andrade Bron Breakker 0 votes View Discussion