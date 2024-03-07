Andrade teases WWE WrestleMania debut

Andrade has arrived in WWE. His second run commenced at the Royal Rumble when he entered the titular bout at number four. After wrestling for twenty-three minutes, he was eliminated by Bronson Reed.

On RAW this past Monday night, WWE hyped Andrade's in-ring "debut" against Apollo Crews. The company appears to negate his previous stint between 2016 to 2021. During that time, he had a noteworthy NXT run but a largely forgettable time in the main roster from 2018 until his release, albeit his in-ring work was impeccable. He is a one-time NXT Champion and United States Champion.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Andrade was asked to comment on his win over Crews and how he planned on capitalizing on it as we are in WrestleMania season. The 34-year-old made a clever remark without revealing much:

"I told you, I told everyone. Nobody can stop me. This is my destiny, I am here, I am back. It’s almost WrestleMania, but not yet," Andrade said.

A developing angle on RAW is Andrade's potential association with The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio was seen backstage telling the rest of his group to keep an eye on the newest member of the roster, as he could be useful to them.

During his first stint with the Stamford-based promotion, he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. The match took place in the pre-show, though. He is yet to have a main card match in the spectacle. Perhaps that could change come April.

WWE Hall of Famer compares Andrade to Rey Mysterio

With the business acumen he gained working in WWE, Andrade jumped ship to AEW in 2021. He had a short but impressive run in Tony Khan's promotion, although many feel he has untapped potential.

Andrade's real-life father-in-law, Hall of Famer Ric Flair, praised him for being as good as Rey Mysterio despite the weight difference between the two:

"What he brings to the table is his strength. He's like 240 pounds but he can do everything Rey Mysterio can do, who's 190 pounds," said Flair. "He can wrestle big guys, smaller guys and entertain and provide the action that the top guys need to bring to be successful. He brings it all."

Rey Mysterio and Andrade feuded with one another on-screen during the latter's first stint. It was arguably the one time the former United States Champion's ability was put to use on the main roster, as many fans pointed to the slick lucha-style in-ring work of the two men.

The Biggest Little Man of WWE puts his matches with Andrade up there with the ones he had with the late Eddie Guerrero and even added that they are the best in-ring contests he has had since his return to the pro-wrestling juggernaut in 2018.

