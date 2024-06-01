Andrade sends four-word message after declining major offer on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Andrade shared a strong message after Friday Night SmackDown. The star seemingly turned down joining the ranks of the heel faction, showcasing he doesn't need a stable to thrive inside the squared circle.

During the May 31st edition of the blue brand, Angel met the former United States Champion backstage and offered him a spot in Legado Del Fantasma. Andrade acknowledged the invitation but refused to be a part of the heel faction.

The 34-year-old later went on to face Apollo Crew in a singles match on SmackDown. The match's closing moment saw Angel distracting the former Titus Worldwide member, which led to the former El Idolo securing a win over his opponent.

Trending

The rest of the Legado Del Fantasma crew was waiting for the former United States Champion on the ramp, hoping for a potential alliance. However, Andrade walked past the heel faction.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 34-year-old WWE Superstar expressed what went down on Friday Night SmackDown. He mentioned that there's nothing personal with Legado Del Fantasma.

"It is not personal!" he wrote.

Check out the former NXT Champion's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio spoke about Andrade's WWE return

The WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio shared his two cents on the 34-year-old star's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

During an appearance on The Wrestling Classic, The Master of 619 shared that it was great having Andrade back in World Wrestling Entertainment. Mysterio also expressed that he would want the former NXT Champion to join his LWO faction.

"It’s cool, it’s really cool. I wish we had him on SmackDown. I would love to have him be a part of the LWO. Maybe one day. Never say never but, I respect his talent, I respect what he does in the ring, he’s an incredible representative of lucha libre and I admire him," said Mysterio.

Check out the video below:

Ever since the former El Idolo returned to the sports entertainment giant, he has yet to compete for a major singles championship. Fans are excited to see Andrade challenge for a World Title down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback