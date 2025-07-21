Andrade shares current relationship status following Charlotte Flair divorce

WWE Superstar Andrade shared his present relationship status following his divorce from Charlotte Flair. The veteran is currently in a tag team with Rey Fenix on SmackDown.

Ad

Andrade and Rey Fenix defeated #DIY, Fraxiom, and Motor City Machine Guns this past Friday night on SmackDown. As a result of the victory, the duo will be challenging The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championships this Friday night on the blue brand.

The SmackDown star took to social media today to respond to a question from a wrestling fan. El Idolo was asked if he was single, and the former AEW star revealed that he was on his Instagram story. You can check out the 35-year-old's response in the image below.

Ad

Trending

"Yes!!" El Idolo wrote.

The veteran confirmed he was single [Image credit: Andrade's Instagram story]

The divorce between the former United States Champion and Charlotte Flair was referenced during The Queen's rivalry with Tiffany Stratton earlier this year. The Buff Barbie defeated Flair at WrestleMania 41 to retain the WWE Women's Championship.

Ad

Former WWE writer reacts to Andrade's SmackDown victory

Wrestling legend and former head writer of WWE Vince Russo was not a fan of the tag team match featuring Andrade this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, the veteran claimed that the match made him feel stupid. Russo stated that everyone hit each other with their finisher during the bout and claimed that he would feel smarter watching Looney Tunes.

Ad

"When you when you're having a match and there are eight guys down, get the like it's so stupid, man. It is so ridiculously stupid that they're all hitting each other with their finishes and everybody's down and everybody's selling. And when they're down and selling, you see them talking to each other. This is what I'm talking about, Mac. I feel like such an idiot when I watch, you know, bro. I swear to God, I really feel less stupid watching Roadrunner and Wile E Coyote," Russo said. [From 41:18 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if The Wyatt Sicks can retain the WWE Tag Team Championship later this week on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE