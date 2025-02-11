Andrade shares emotional message following recent divorce news

WWE Superstar Andrade recently shared an emotional message on social media days after the news of his divorce broke out. The former United States Champion had married fellow star Charlotte Flair in 2022.

The Queen reportedly filed for divorce in June 2024, and it was finalized four months later in October. However, the news came into the public eye only after Flair's return to the squared circle during the women's Royal Rumble match.

Andrade recently took to his Instagram account to pen down an emotional message in Spanish. The SmackDown Superstar noted he would try to depend more on his son. He also recalled how his mother, who passed away in 2019, demanded time from him.

"This year I'm going to try to be more dependent on my son!. Since my mother always demanded time from me and she couldn't enjoy it anymore. And one day I [she] was no longer in this world #iloveyiou [translated to English]," he said.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer comments on Andrade and Charlotte Flair's divorce

The wrestling couple parting ways after two years of marriage came as a shock to several fans as Charlotte Flair had spoken about the former WWE Speed Champion helping her train during her hiatus due to injury. Wrestling legend Booker T also commented on the two stars calling it a quit.

On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated the couple had a great run before they decided to part ways. He also recalled his divorce from his ex-wife, Levestia Huffman.

"It's all over, it's all over. It was a hell of a run. What, four year run, something like that? Yeah, it's over. It's all over, man. You know, things happen like that, you know what I mean? My ex-wife, and when it was time, I said, 'Here, take this money and get the hell out.' I'm serious man. I'm like, 'I couldn't take it,'" said Booker T. [27:03-27:29]

You can check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

Andrade and Charlotte Flair's most recent in-ring appearance was at the Royal Rumble. The two had contrasting outings at the premium live event. While Flair won the contest to punch her ticket to WrestleMania, Andrade failed to make much of an impact.

