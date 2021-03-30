Andrade reveals what he was told to do before a Drew McIntyre match; how McIntyre responded

Former WWE star Andrade has revealed that a WWE producer had told him to make Drew McIntyre look like a "monster" because the Scotsman was the WWE Champion.

Andrade faced Drew McIntyre twice last year when the latter was the WWE Champion. The matches took place on RAW and the Scotsman came out the victor on both occasions. McIntyre and Andrade had feuded with each other on NXT before their main roster call-up, and El Idolo even defeated McIntyre to win the NXT Championship in 2017.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade stated that he was asked to make Drew McIntyre look strong, but The Scottish Warrior told him to not make him look good but wrestle the way he knew to wrestle.

"When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre. Drew was great with me and behaved well with me in NXT and on the main roster. We had the matches and a producer came to me and said, 'Make sure Drew looks like a monster, because he's the champ.' Drew came to me and told me to wrestle how I know to wrestle, saying that he doesn't need me to make him look good, but to wrestle how I wrestle best." (H/T Fightful)

Andrade praised both Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton and even revealed a conversation he had with The Viper.

Andrade's title wins in WWE

Andrade was a one-time NXT Champion

In his six-year run in WWE, Andrade had just one shot at the WWE Championship, which came last year against Drew McIntyre. The Mexican won just one title on the main roster, the United States Championship, which he won in 2019 and held it for 151 days.

Over on NXT, he held the NXT Championship for 140 days, losing it to Aleister Black in 2018. He was then soon called up to the main roster.

I am the real champion of the United States. you had just one lucky night @WWEApollo that championship will return to #Andrade waist #ElIdolo #LatinosUnidos pic.twitter.com/UWvIyo9ihq — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 26, 2020