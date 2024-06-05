Andrade will face 39-year-old WWE star to determine new No. 1 Contender

Four months into his second stint in WWE, Andrade is getting close to becoming a champion again. He has previously held the United States Championship on the main roster and is also a one-time NXT Champion. El Idolo is looking to add the Speed Championship to his resume.

Andrade defeated Karl Anderson this week on WWE Speed, setting up a match against Tommaso Ciampa next. The winner of that match will face Speed Champion Ricochet.

Ricochet was crowned the inaugural Speed Champion last month. He simultaneously works on RAW as well. Prince Puma is currently embroiled in a feud with Bron Breakker on the red brand, which is still in its budding stages. Breakker emerged victorious in a one-on-one contest this week.

Where that leaves Ricochet bears watching, as the former NXT Champion will face Ilja Dragunov next. Breakker attacked both of them during their match last week, which set everything in motion.

Ricochet does not believe he receives the same kind of opportunities top WWE stars get

It has been a year since Ricochet opened up about his career and it appears he is still struggling on WWE TV, even with a championship on his shoulders. He expressed disappointment after failing to advance in the King of the Ring Tournament last month, stating that no matter what he does, he is always in the same position.

Speaking on Mark Andrews' My Love Letter To Wrestling in June last year, Ricochet discussed his character and how fans perceive him. He claimed that guys similar to him, like Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins, to name a few, are booked better:

"Ricochet, he kind of gets a reset every time he comes out. So whether he lost in five minutes last week, people don’t really remember, because when he comes out, they just know they’re about to see something cool and so I think that’s like a good and bad thing for Ricochet because I don’t really get the opportunity, like for example, like a Seth (Rollins) or an A.J. (Styles) or someone, a Cody (Rhodes) or someone."

Nevertheless, the Speed Championship is tailor-made for Ricochet, who has claimed that the WWE Speed show was designed with him in mind. It remains to be seen whether it is Andrade or Tommaso Ciampa who challenges him next.

