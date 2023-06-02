Anoa'i family member sends a one-word cryptic message ahead of Roman Reigns' big night on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown is set to be huge for Roman Reigns as he will be celebrating reaching 1000 days as the Universal Champion on the show. The Tribal Chief is also likely to address the attack by Jimmy Uso at Night of Champions, and ahead of his big night, Anoa'i family member Rikishi sent a one-word cryptic message.

Backed by The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant in WWE over the last three years. However, his faction crumbled right before his eyes at Night of Champions as Jimmy Uso finally snapped at the Head of the Table and laid him out with multiple superkicks. While Reigns is yet to speak about the incident, Paul Heyman stated after the premium live event in Saudi Arabia that they would be addressing it on the upcoming Friday night show.

Rikishi has been teasing getting involved in the ongoing Bloodline saga since the implosion of the group at Night of Champions. He added further fuel to the fire by posting a one-word message on Twitter:

"Think..."

Check out how fans reacted to the prospect of Rikishi returning to WWE on SmackDown by clicking here.

Roman Reigns' former rival Cody Rhodes is also advertised for WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns reached the historic landmark of 1000 days as the Universal Champion on May 27, and a celebration for the same will be taking place on the upcoming Friday.

However, the recent implosion of The Bloodline is bound to put a damper on Tribal Chief's big day as he will be looking for retribution against Jimmy Uso. Roman's former rival, Cody Rhodes, is also being advertised for the upcoming SmackDown, which has led many to think that he could also come out to rain on the Samoan's parade.

However, according to a recent report, The American Nightmare will most likely wrestle in a dark match after the show, where he will face off against The Miz.

Cody Rhodes is currently busy in a feud with Brock Lesnar. The duo have faced off against each other on a couple of occasions and are most likely to have the rubber match at SummerSlam or Money in the Bank.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, is likely to face Jimmy Uso at Money in the Bank, with another possibility being a tag match against The Usos with Solo Sikoa on The Tribal Chief's side.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes