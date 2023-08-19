Another Canadian superstar pays tribute to Edge ahead of his 25th anniversary match on SmackDown

Another Canadian superstar recently paid tribute to Edge ahead of his all-important 25th-anniversary match against Sheamus on SmackDown. The star in question is Edge.

Trish Stratus is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers in WWE history. Throughout her storied career, she has won multiple championships and beaten everyone in her path. As SmackDown emanated from Toronto tonight, Stratus took the opportunity to pay her respects to Edge, who could potentially be having his last match for WWE as his contract is set to expire.

Edge also celebrated his 25th anniversary in WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown. He has had a sensational career filled with many memorable moments, among which his spearing people in half stands out.

After recently sharing a video of the Hall of Famer delivering a devastating spear to her, Trish Stratus once again took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legend.

"When you pay homage to the ‘other’ Toronto’s own #edge25," Stratus stated while in her heel character.

The Rated-R Superstar and Sheamus put on an enthralling match that the former won after he hit The Celtic Warrior with two spears. After the match, the two men hugged in the ring. It now remains to be seen where the legend's career will go from here.

