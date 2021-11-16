Another Champion vs. Champion match added to Survivor Series; Damian Priest comments

With Survivor Series just around the corner, the promotion has added another crucial Champion vs. Champion match to an already stacked card.

WWE RAW's United States Champion Damian Priest will be taking on SmackDown's Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series on Sunday, 21 November.

The Archer of Infamy took to Twitter ahead of tonight's RAW to praise his opponent and partner Rick Boogs. Although Priest has a ton of respect for Nakamura, he will be fighting to uphold the honor of the Red brand at Survivor Series.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but since my Rumble debut, I've only been a part of the #WWERaw brand. So this means something to me. Respect for @ShinsukeN. @rickboogswwe is a homie. But at #SurvivorSeries, I plan to show out! You know what time it is. My name... #LiveForever", wrote Damian Priest.

As of this writing, Nakamura hasn't responded to Damian Priest's words. However, the Intercontinental Champion will definitely be looking forward to his first-ever one-on-one match with Priest.

Can Shinsuke Nakamura topple Priest at Survivor Series?

Ever since Damian Priest debuted on WWE RAW, he has been projected as a top-tier superstar. He has become more dominant inside the squared circle ever since becoming the United States Champion.

Priest's last two encounters against T-Bar further signified that he has become more unhinged as a competitor and his eagerness to take on all-comers.

On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't had many challenges since becoming the Intercontinental Champion. Although he is an impressive performer, his last match at SmackDown did not cement his credibility as a Champion as he and Rick Boogs lost to Los Lotharios with the champion taking the pin.

It remains to be seen which of the champions will come out on top at Survivor Series in a battle for brand supremacy. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

