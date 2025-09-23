Another Jey Uso botch delays finish to WWE RAW match

Jey Uso managed to pick up a massive win on WWE RAW this week, and it didn't come without assistance. Not only was he more than happy to take the help, but he was also involved in an unfortunate botch that delayed the finish to the bout.Things were tense with Jey Uso this week following his loss at Wrestlepalooza 2025. As some of you may know, the match also had a concerning moment that led to many believing that Jey may have been concussed. There were multiple backstage segments involving Jey this week. One of them saw him get into a tense moment with his brother Jimmy, while the other saw him getting a bit too interested in the WWE Championship when Cody Rhodes (visiting RAW for the night) was giving him a friendly pep talk.Later in the night, he faced LA Knight in a big grudge match. There was no love lost between the two men, and when The Vision interrupted, Jey Uso was happy to get the assistance for the win. However, the finish was awkward as he didn't put Knight's shoulders down, causing the referee to delay the count for a couple of seconds.Following this, The Vision circled in again on LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso was at the ramp, asking Jey why he didn't want to stop them from attacking LA Knight. Due to Jey's disdain for the megastar, he decided to walk away, and Jimmy took matters into his own hands by taking a steel chair and running to the ring.This was enough to drive them away, as Paul Heyman advised Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to save their fight for another day. Jimmy Uso isn't going to be happy with his brother for how he has behaved lately.