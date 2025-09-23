Unexpected huge tease made during Cody Rhodes' segment with Jey Uso on RAW

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are far from strangers to each other. The two former tag team champions had a brief reunion backstage, where Cody gave Jey a bit of a pep talk. However, an unexpectedly huge tease was made during that segment.Jimmy Uso met Cody Rhodes backstage on RAW and let him know that all things didn't seem to be going well for his brother, Jey. The reason Cody was on RAW was to have a confrontation with his Crown Jewel opponent, Seth Rollins. After his segment, there was a backstage moment between The Usos, where Jey almost unleashed his anger on Jimmy, only to be grounded and realize that Jimmy wasn't at fault for the Wrestlepalooza debacle.After Jimmy spoke to Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare went to check in on his good old friend. Jey said he was alright, but while Cody was talking to him about how hard the bad times can be, Jey Uso couldn't seem to take his eyes off the WWE Championship. This was a bit of an unexpected tease, but it certainly goes consistent with Jey's current character arc.It will be interesting to see if Jey flips out and becomes a challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Either way, his head is not in the right space, and that's why Jimmy has been concerned about him.During their segment earlier on, Jey indirectly blamed Jimmy for their loss at Wrestlepalooza, with his logic being that if LA Knight weren't the referee, they would have won. He went back further and said that Knight wouldn't have been the referee if Jimmy didn't team up with him on RAW the previous week. It took Jimmy asking Jey if he really meant that for him to come to his senses.Either way, something is changing for Jey.