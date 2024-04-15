Another Roman Reigns' family member signing with WWE during Bloodline coup sees rival react; Jacob Fatu yet to debut

Roman Reigns may have a big predicament in his hands when he returns to WWE, with multiple new real-life Bloodline members on the roster. WWE has been making some big signings, and while Tama Tonga has shown up in The Bloodline already, another real-life member of the Anoa'i family has also been reportedly signed. The star's long-time rival has commented on what the world can expect from him.

WrestleMania 40 saw the record-making long-time reign of Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion finally come to an end. On the very next SmackDown after that, Jimmy Uso was seemingly kicked out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa, who then introduced Tama Tonga into the faction. He appeared to be mounting a coup against Reigns, leaving Paul Heyman emotional. However, there's another real-life Bloodline member signed by WWE who's yet to appear - Jacob Fatu.

Fatu has spent the majority of his time in the independent scene, working with MLW, where he made a mark as one of their top stars. However, he left recently and had been working the indies, before reports emerged that he was signed by WWE.

One of Fatu's longest rivals has been Alexander Hammerstone. In MLW, the two faced each other quite a few times, and they were familiar with one another. After this week's episode of the blue brand saw Tama Tonga's debut, Hammerstone commented on Fatu's inevitable future debut as well.

"The world isn’t ready for Jacob Fatu. Much love, Uce."

At this time, it's not certain if Fatu will directly join The Bloodline or if he'll work in WWE NXT in the beginning.

Tama Tonga appears to be loyal to Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief, not Roman Reigns

While Reigns has doubled down on the fact that he's still The Tribal Chief after his loss at WrestleMania by changing his social media bio, things are moving differently in WWE.

Solo Sikoa apparently launched a coup by introducing Tama Tonga. The new star intimidated Paul Heyman by saying, "By the orders of the Tribal Chief," indicating Sikoa instead of Roman Reigns.

With Sikoa apparently claiming the title of Tribal Chief and even stopping Paul Heyman from calling Reigns on SmackDown this week, it remains to be seen how the star reacts.

