Another WWE intergender match teased after Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton announcement

WWE RAW Superstar Xavier Woods has taken to social media to reiterate that he still wants to face RETRIBUTION member RECKONING in an intergender match.

In a post on his Twitter page, Woods responded to a tweet from WWE which confirmed the news that Randy Orton will face Alexa Bliss at WWE Fastlane 2021. The New Day member, who has repeatedly asked for a match against RECKONING recently, is still hoping that his request will become a reality.

But I got told..... ok so we back on I guess?!? I WANT MY MATCH WITH @ReckoningRTRBTN #BestOfFive https://t.co/CWwxaAkC6t pic.twitter.com/6x7SqoEBiN — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 16, 2021

RECKONING is the only female WWE Superstar in the villainous RETRIBUTION faction. Woods faced the group’s four male WWE Superstars in singles matches earlier in 2021. This run of matches prompted him to demand a one-on-one match against RECKONING.

On the latest episode of RAW, Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin to win the RAW Tag Team Championship. It has already been confirmed that Woods and Kingston will defend the titles against AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania 37.

WWE’s next intergender match is set for Fastlane

WWE announced the match on this week's RAW

While Xavier Woods continues to request a singles match with RECKONING, WWE has announced another upcoming intergender match. On this week’s episode of RAW, Alexa Bliss challenged Randy Orton to “kick her out of his life” at WWE Fastlane 2021. Orton accepted the challenge, setting up an intergender match between the RAW Superstars.

Intergender wrestling has been a topic of debate amongst fans for several years. Although WWE often refrains from booking intergender matches, Sasha Banks recently defeated Carmella’s former sommelier, Reginald, on WWE SmackDown.

Triple H, WWE’s Chief Operating Officer, has previously stated that he does not like intergender matches. He explained that he believes female WWE Superstars can make a bigger impression by producing high-quality matches against each other.

Either way, fans will have to wait and see whether Woods will get to face RECKONING down the road.