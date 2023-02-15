WWE is heading towards the biggest event of the calendar year, but it looks like they are going to the court first. There have been various allegations directed at Vince McMahon over the course of the past year. However, he returned to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year as the Executive Chairman of the Board.

The company is now facing a lawsuit, however, from a traffic incident that happened back in 2019 involving an employee, Gaitan Thomas.

PW Insider reports that WWE is set to go to trial on February 27th before the Florida Middle District Court. Jackson Parsons, the victim of the incident, filed the lawsuit back in June 2021. He alleged that on July 22, 2019, Gaitan Thomas hit him with the former's car. Jackson was riding his bike.

"In his lawsuit, Parsons stated that he has lost the quality of life that he moved to Florida in order to seek and noted past medical expenses stemming from the accident are already in the amount of $171,430.38. He cited a loss of earnings, past and future, estimated at $75,036.00–$100,048.00 and projected his future medical expenses in the amount of $314,850.00. The lawsuit also seeks $76,500.00 for Parsons’ Pain and suffering, mental anguish and inconvenience as well as $401,500 for future pain and suffering." [H/T: Ringside News]

WWE's legal filings in the case have described Gaitan Thomas as “an independent contractor engaged” by the company. This is a title they consider for many people within the company, including talent.

Third lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon following his WWE return

According to Mike Leonard of Bloomberg, Vince McMahon is now facing a new lawsuit over his history of alleged sexual harassment allegations and the money he's spent covering it up.

As per the reports, unlike the previous ones filed, this could differ as they "are seeking to sever their case from the consolidated action that could keep the bylaw-related claims alive, interfering with any fee request."

Amid rumors of a WWE sale, it has also been reported by WON how much each key person would make. Vince McMahon, being a major shareholder, will make 2.5 billion dollars from an 8 billion dollar sale.

- WON If WWE sold for $8 billion, this is roughly what key people in WWE would make from the sale -• Vince McMahon: $2.5bn• Stephanie McMahon: $170.8m• Linda McMahon: $50.3m• Kevin Dunn: $24.2m• Nick Khan: $13.8m• Frank Riddick: $10.9m• Paul Levesque: $8.3m- WON https://t.co/jWn5iAfCVa

Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether a WWE sale will take place in the not-too-distant future. The rumor mill has had some wild theories regarding the company being already sold.

