Which Vince McMahon decision is ruining WWE's chances of a sale? Major reason unveiled

Vince McMahon's return to the Stamford-based promotion prompted news that WWE is now for sale. However, McMahon's involvement is reportedly one reason stopping potential buyers.

According to CNBC, their sources shared that Vince McMahon's future attachment, even after WWE is sold, became an "early sticking point in preliminary talks with various buyers." However, WWE CEO Nick Khan then addressed that if needed, the 77-year-old would remove himself from the company as they prioritize shareholder value.

Vince McMahon retired from his position as Chairman and CEO of the company in July last year after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him. Taking his place was Stephanie McMahon, his daughter. Aside from being the Chairwoman, she also became the Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Paul "Triple H" Levesque then took over as the head of creative and Chief Content Officer.

The 77-year-old returned to the company last month, and Stephanie stepped down from her role, making Nick the sole CEO. Triple H's role remains the same. According to reports, the likes of Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and more are interested in buying the wrestling promotion. Earlier reports also indicated that it was already sold to Saudi Arabia but that was proven false.

WWE's top rival is interested in taking the company from Vince McMahon's hands

Other notable names who joined the potential pool of WWE buyers were the owners of AEW, Tony and Shahid Khan. The topic was recently discussed yet again, and it looks like their interest did not diminish.

While on The Mark Hoke Show, the President of All Elite Wrestling revealed that he is interested in being involved during the sale process, not just simply observing it.

"I don't know exactly what will happen there. I've been told, and I think they've said publicly, that there may be a sale process. If there is a sale process, certainly I'm interested in it and potentially being involved in it. We'll have to see what that process is, and who exactly they'll let get involved in it. Certainly, I'm interested in it very much," Tony Khan said.

Vince McMahon has been running WWE for more than four decades now. His decision to potentially sell the company may have surprised a number of people, but McMahon's experience may indicate that the decision is what's best for business. It remains to be seen how the sale process will go and how a potential new owner will affect the product.

