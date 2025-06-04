Another WWE star leaving the company after recent departure of R-Truth is possible, claims veteran

R-Truth is set to depart WWE after the company reportedly decided not to renew his contract. With TKO now at the helm, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that more departures could follow, with The Miz being one of the possibilities.

Truth recently revealed on social media that he has been released from WWE. It was later reported that the former 24/7 Champion's contract has not been renewed, and thus, he will leave the company upon the expiry of his current deal. Following the news of the 53-year-old's departure, his former tag team partner, The Miz, unfollowed the company and removed all WWE references from his bio on X/Twitter.

Speaking about the situation on the Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo noted that it could be because The A-Lister is next in line to depart the Stamford-based promotion.

"I do think there’s something to it. I gotta tell you, the first people that come to my mind when I heard about R-Truth were guys like Miz and Sheamus."

Russo added that there is a greater possibility of Triple H letting go of an experienced veteran rather than releasing a few younger stars if asked by TKO to make budget cuts:

"Here’s an interesting question: when TKO decides that we've got to cut talent budget, do you believe they go to Triple H and say, 'Okay, here’s what we need to trim off the budget, it is your call.' Because now if I am Triple H, am I going to cut a veteran that has just as much as an experience as I do or am I going to cut 4 or 5 talents from NXT down the card who are those kind of players that are going to fall in line and let me dictate what I want? I would guess they give him a dollar figure, and for Triple H, it’s probably a lot easier for him to cut an R-Truth because he’s probably going to save a lot more money." [From 25:36 to 26:42]

R-Truth won't be the only one leaving WWE

While the wrestling world was still reeling from the news of R-Truth's departure from WWE, two more superstars revealed that they had also not been offered new contracts.

Carlito and Valhalla are also set to leave the global juggernaut, as they revealed on their social media that their current contracts are set to expire soon, and the company has not offered them new deals.

While budget cuts have been the norm in WWE since Vince McMahon's regime, the new board not renewing Truth has stunned the wrestling world, with the message being that no one is guaranteed a spot.

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More