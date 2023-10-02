"Anything beyond I imagined" - Seth Rollins blown away by the atmosphere at WWE show

Seth Rollins is one of the most popular stars in WWE, so it's no surprise to hear the crowd go wild whenever he is in a ring. However, Rollins has talked about a recent instance where even he was shocked by how loud the crowd was.

The World Heavyweight Champion performed in India for the first time in his career last month. He teamed up with John Cena on the main event of the Superstar Spectacle held in India. They got the win over Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Speaking to the host broadcaster, Sony Sports Network, on the Namaste India show after his match, Seth was all praise for his first-ever experience in front of the Indian WWE fans. The Visionary said that while he knew the crowd would be loud and excited, they surprised him by how much. You can read his entire comments below:

"I expected noise, I expected loud, it was beyond anything I’ve imagined. The crowd was crazy. We had so much fun, the fans had so much fun, it was amazing. Just a big thank you and can’t wait to be back," Seth Rollins on the atmosphere in India.

Seth Rollins to defend his title in a last-man-standing match at WWE Fastlane

Nakamura challenges Rollins for the title at Fastlane

Rollins is all set to face Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane in a rematch from their title bout on WWE Payback. In their first meeting, the champion got the win after surviving a vicious attack on his injured back from the challenger. The Visionary wanted a rematch with the Japanese star to get his revenge.

As the feud between the two men has turned even more personal, Seth Rollins got his chance as Nakamura accepted his challenge for Fastlane. It might not be good news for the champion with a bad back, as it will be a last-man-standing match. It'll be the biggest challenge Seth has faced in his current reign.

