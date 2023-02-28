"Anything that could touch the emotion" - Two-time Hall of Famer on current WWE angle; heaps praise on Triple H 

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H retired from the in-ring competition last year, symbolically leaving his boots in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania.

We are on the Road to WrestleMania 39, and The Game's work behind the scenes has largely benefitted several superstars and fans, who have a renewed relationship with the company's product.

If one were to name the best ongoing story in WWE, it would have to be the Sami Zayn and Bloodline angle. After months of buildup in slow-burning fashion, the former Honorary Uce is likely to team up with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos for the tag titles at WrestleMania 39.

Two-time Hall of Famer Kevin Nash showered the angle with praise on Kliq This, emphasizing The Game's love for the business and believing that his friend has settled into the role nicely.

"When was the last time WWE storytelling had anything that could touch the emotion with the Sami Zayn situation?" Nash said. "When he first took over and I just said he's got a blank canvas, I'm really looking forward to seeing what Paul paints, and he f***ing — I mean, I think it's a work of art." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Sami Zayn has one more shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship ahead of WrestleMania 39

The 38-year-old megastar will face Roman Reigns on March 4th at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada, in a rematch from Elimination Chamber. The bout is scheduled to be contested for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Whilst a swerve by the company seems highly unlikely at this point, the bout itself will be worth watching as the two tore the roof down at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Sami has been viewed favorably backstage since his performance at Elimination Chamber as the main event player.

Sami Zayn is looking to end The Bloodline once and for all. Despite Kevin Owens rejecting the former's proposal for a reconciliation, it's only a matter of time before The Prizefighter lets bygones be bygones and the two go after the tyrant faction.

With Jey Uso remaining quiet since Sami turned on his clan, Jimmy Uso is heading to Monday Night RAW tonight to take on a popular tag team alongside a new partner.

Where Jey's loyalties lie is one of the focal points of this story en route to the Show of Shows.

Do you think The Bloodline will keep all the titles within their faction at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

