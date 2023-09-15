"As if this belt couldn't be more worthless," "That wouldn't be a draw" - Fans don't want 34-year-old WWE Superstar to challenge Seth Rollins 

Seth Rollins pitched a prospective match for the World Heavyweight Title between him and Ricochet, which has drawn mixed reactions from fans.

The Messiah is the biggest name on the RAW brand and is amid a heated feud for his title with Shinsuke Nakamura. Though they headlined Payback 2023, another clash between them seems to be in the making. Rollins, however, is looking ahead and planning to defend his title against more performers.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins stated that Ricochet deserved a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Considering the 34-year-old is already a part of Rollins and Nakamura's feud, with the latter brutalizing him on this week's RAW, the match could become a reality sooner rather than later.

A recent Twitter post shared The Visionary's quotes, which elicited a range of interesting responses from fans. While some were ecstatic about the possible bout, others sounded underwhelmed.

Some viewers feel that the match wouldn't be a draw and mentioned how predictable its outcome would be as nobody believes Ricochet could legitimately win the gold from Seth Rollins.

Bill Apter thinks The Great Muta could get involved in Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins' feud

A few days back, on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter suggested that The Great Muta could get involved in Rollins and Nakamura's feud. For those unaware, the Japanese legend was in attendance at Payback 2023, where he watched the World Heavyweight Title match from the ringside.

The veteran journalist added that The Great Muta could possibly spew green mist into The Messiah's eyes during his next match with Shinsuke Nakamura.

"The secret has to be revealed yet, and that's gonna be The Great Muta. Because I understand WWE has been working with him. Can you see during the rematch, Great Muta spewing the green mist into the eyes of Seth Rollins?" said Bill Apter.

WWE has taken a patient approach with Rollins and Nakamura's feud as they are yet to confirm when their next match will go down. Fans can expect the two to next clash at Fastlane 2023, which is still more than three weeks away.

What's your take on Ricochet challenging for the World Heavyweight Title? Do you think Shinsuke Nakamura stands a chance to take away the title from Seth Rollins? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.