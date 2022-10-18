Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has made a bold claim about his daughter, Charlotte Flair's potential WrestleMania match. The Nature Boy even compared its magnitude to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock's legendary trilogy at The Show of Shows.

It is no secret how proud The Nature Boy is of Charlotte's WWE career, with him constantly singing her praises. The 16-time world champion has hailed The Queen's in-ring work and her athleticism. He feels only Bianca Belair can match her athletic abilities in the company, which could lead to big things between them.

The current RAW Women's Champion is rumored to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, but it remains to be seen if the match will happen. If it does, Ric Flair has predicted it will be as big as Rock vs. Austin if WWE builds it properly.

He discussed this possibility on his To Be The Man podcast for AdFrHere's. Here is what Flair said:

"I have no inclination as to whether or not this will happen, but I think if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it'll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right," claimed Ric Flair. "They are the two best athletes ever, that I've seen in my career, to ever be in the same women's division. There are some other great workers, but for pure athletic ability, Bianca Belair and Ashley stand out. They could be the two best athletes in the company. I'm not kidding. Both are legitimate Division 1 athletes with credentials." [H/T Fightful]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think if Ashley (Charlotte Flair) wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it'll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right.



They are the two best athletes ever, that I've seen in my career, to ever be in the same women's division.”



- Ric Flair

(via To Be The Man) “I think if Ashley (Charlotte Flair) wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it'll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right. They are the two best athletes ever, that I've seen in my career, to ever be in the same women's division.”- Ric Flair(via To Be The Man) https://t.co/gN6sTm64EY

Charlotte Flair is currently on hiatus from WWE. The Queen's last appearance came at WrestleMania Backlash in May, where she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an 'I Quit' Match. Her return date is not yet known for sure.

Bianca Belair has defeated three of the 'Four Horsewomen' in WWE

The EST of WWE is one win away from achieving a feat only a select few have managed. Belair has stated that one of her biggest goals in the company is to pin all four horsewomen - Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bianca Belair wants to defeat Charlotte Flair Bianca Belair wants to defeat Charlotte Flair 👀 https://t.co/U3mvi2zUqd

She has beaten Banks, Bayley, and Lynch in big title matches. However, a victory over The Queen remains elusive for Bianca Belair. That might change if Charlotte returns and challenges the RAW Women's Champion in time for WrestleMania 39.

How big of a match do you think Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair will be if it happens at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments below!

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Who should win at WrestleMania if the match happens? Charlotte Flair Bianca Belair 16 votes